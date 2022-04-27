A Walmart store which was destroyed by a fire will not reopen, leading to more than 1,100 staff leaving.

The Walmart Fulfillment Center in Plainfield, near Indianapolis, was seriously damaged in the incident.

The plant employed 2,089 people, including around 1,000 people who were inside when the fire broke out. Everyone made it out safely.

Walmart provided a paid job search period while also linking employees with alternative opportunities.

Following the incident, the firm paid employees for 40 hours of work, plus overtime, and conducted a job fair in late March to assist staff in finding new jobs.

Those who were assigned to new positions were able to maintain their present pay and benefits through April 2023.

Walmart stated that 957 of the 2,089 employees at the facility had accepted new employment with the company, while more than 1,100 have not.

Employees who do not find a new job with Walmart after the compensated search period will be “removed from the organization.”

The paid search period for hourly workers will conclude on July 1, 2022, whereas the time for paid staff expires on July 15, 2022.

Walmart intends the separations to be permanent, stating that “there is no union representative, recall, or bumping rights.”

Employees who are separated can apply for available positions at other Walmart or Sam’s Club stores.

Walmart is providing employees with other means of aid such as access to the Associate Support Center, the career portal, benefits information and other resources.

A statement from Walmart said: “When the worst happens, we often notice Walmart associates at their best. Whether it is a natural disaster or a local need, we see associates rising up to do what’s best for the community.

“They never cease to make us proud, and the events in Plainfield are no exception.”

Source: WTHR

