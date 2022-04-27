Financial-services firm Mirador LLC has revealed it plans to move its headquarters from Darien to Stamford to add about 250 positions in the next three years.

The company in Connecticut is the latest of several companies in the past year to qualify for state funding to support significant jobs growth.

Offices covering more than 20,000 square feet are being built at 850 Canal Street in Stamford’s South End and are hoped to open in the summer.

It will be moving from 10 Corbin Drive in downtown Darien where its main offices have been based since its 2015 founding.

The move will roughly double the size of the company’s headquarters, which currently employs around 100 people and specializes in managed services for the wealth management business.

Speaking at a news conference, Joseph Larizza, Mirador’s founder and managing partner said: “We went from one small office to 14 separate offices at Corbin Drive, with 23 doors.

“So, unfortunately, we’re going to have to say goodbye to Darien, but we’ll always consider it our birthplace,” at a news conference at 850 Canal, joined by a number of his colleagues and local and state officials, including Gov. Ned Lamont.

“That leads to what we have here, which is a place that is really going to be able to command us to get good-paying career jobs for people in the industry. We’re looking forward to our next chapter.”

To support Mirador’s growth, the state Department of Economic and Community Development will provide a grant of aroundy $3.24 million.

The maximum amount is dependent on the company establishing and keeping 250 full-time positions. If it creates fewer jobs, Mirador may be eligible for a reduced grant.

Lamont said, “We had to reinvent and rethink what the state of Connecticut was going to be — and that’s the next generation of jobs, Right here in Stamford, I think you’re seeing the next generation of fintech.”

Mirador’s choice to stay in Connecticut was aided by authorities such as Lamont, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, DECD Commissioner David Lehman, and Peter Denious, CEO of the economic development charity AdvanceCT.

The firm also considered potential headquarters locations in other states like New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island before settling on Stamford.

Source: CT insider

