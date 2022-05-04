Apple employees have slammed the company’s new policy allowing only two days of working from home.

In an open letter to the company’s executive team they claimed that the policy is inefficient and rigid, resulting in a workforce that is “younger, whiter, more male-dominated, more neuro-normative, more able-bodied.”

CEO Tim Cook stated in-person collaboration benefits are “irreplaceable” and the executive team addressed the significance of “the serendipity that comes from bumping into colleagues” during in-person work.

The letter states: “You have characterized the decision for the Hybrid Working Pilot as being about combining the “need to commune in-person” and the value of flexible work.

“But in reality, it does not recognize flexible work and is only driven by fear. “Fear of the future of work, fear of worker autonomy, fear of losing control.”

In-person cooperation isn’t even required on a monthly basis, and Apple’s siloed office layout makes it tough to get up with coworkers, whereas remote collaboration tools like Slack are more effective.

Apple announced that corporate employees would be returning to the office in March, and required to show up at least twice a week by May 2nd.

It will switch to a hybrid format on May 23rd, with mandated office days on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

The workers find the open-plan workplace limiting the concentration required for creativity and deep thought and daily commute as a major waste of time and mental and physical resources.

People who can afford to live near the office and do not have to conduct care-work benefit from the programme.

The letter is another indicator of mounting employee dissatisfaction at Apple, which advertises itself as progressive and inclusive.

The National Labor Relations Board in the United States is also looking into accusations about hostile working conditions at the firm.

Source: Engadget

