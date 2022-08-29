Meta is establishing a customer-service branch to assist users of its social networks who have had content or accounts suddenly terminated .

The plan is still in its early phases, but it has gained importance as a result of comments from Meta’s Oversight Board, an independent group established by the firm in 2020.

This was to evaluate some of its choices on content that was doubtful or problematic. The board has received over a million user appeals, many of which are linked to account assistance.

Brent Harris,Meta’s vice president of governance said: “How do we provide care and customer service and responsiveness to people about why their content has been taken down or why their accounts are taken down?.

Harris confirmed improving Meta’s customer service is something they are “spending a bunch of time on” but did not provide details on how the group would interact with users.

Meta, which has over three billion global users across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, is known for providing bad customer support.

The problem has gotten worse as the corporation relies more heavily on artificial intelligence to make content moderation judgments, which occasionally results in the automatic termination of users’ accounts or postings with no explanation.

Regular users and small company marketers alike frequently complain about the lack of redress for a locked, suspended, or hacked account.

The company provides automatic methods to try to restore an account, but getting in touch with someone who works at Meta is challenging.

Since Meta’s creation, the Oversight Board has issued over 100 official recommendations, including policy modifications and requests to translate the company’s regulations into new languages.

Improving customer service was not an official suggestion, but Harris claims that the Oversight Board has helped expose the issue as part of the larger input it provides to Meta.

The research also revealed fresh information concerning Meta’s newsworthiness exemption.

Some posts with journalistic value, such as those from foreign leaders, have long been permitted to remain on the service even if they break the rules—a provision that Twitter has just reversed.

The Oversight Board, while not part of Meta, is conceptualised and supported by the firm. CEO Mark Zuckerberg desired an external organisation with authority to review Meta’s work and, if necessary, overturn its judgments.

Source: Bloomberg

