Meta is planning to roll out a decentralized social media platform that could be a direct competitor to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Platformer reported the new app codenamed “P92” will be stand-alone, but users can log in using their Twitter credentials.

Meta wants to gain Twitter users who are looking for alternatives as the site falters after new owner Elon Musk’s major revamps.

A Meta spokesperson said: “We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.

“We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”

Meta’s endeavor would stretch its offerings beyond Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram into a field controlled by Elon Musk’s Twitter.

It was reported that Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is in charge of the project.

Other decentralized social networks, like Mastodon or Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky, depend on individual servers that use a standard protocol which eliminate centralized control of content and possible censorship.

It’s unclear how long Meta has been working on the P92 product or whether the firm has begun the development process.

Moneycontrol, which first published the news, cited a familiar source who said the plan was still a “work-in-progress.”

Meta is reportedly considering integrations with current social networks such as Twitter or Mastodon, partly relying on a protocol known as ActivityPub.

Source: CNBC

