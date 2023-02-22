Facebook owner Meta is preparing another round of job losses, just months after cutting 11,000 staff.

The Washington Post reports CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company has tasked its human resources, legal and financial and executive teams with plans for further downsizing and restructuring.

The changes could result in thousands more job losses.

Meta is said to want to reduce the layers of management between Zuckerberg and interns.

It plans to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports.

Meta is also considering traditional job and project cuts to make savings.

The cuts are likely to be worldwide and rolled out over the coming months.

Meta spokesman Dave Arnold declined to comment but referred to Zuckerberg’s previous comments on the need for the company to become more efficient.

Zuckerberg had previously assured employees that he did not anticipate more layoffs after the company cut roughly 13 percent of its workforce in November.

However, he later declared 2023 as the “year of efficiency,” indicating the possibility of more cuts to come.

