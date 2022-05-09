Evil Genius Beer Company is expanding into Ohio and Michigan as it greatly increases production and looks to expand further in the future years.

In June, the Philadelphia brewery will open in two additional areas, beginning with Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio and Detroit and Ann Arbor in Michigan.

It now has a presence in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

The move is part of Evil Genius’ bigger attempt to expand its accounts with major supermarkets and merchants such as Sheetz, Walmart, Wegmans, and Albertsons, according to Bowen.

Similarly, the brewery is “doubling down” on corporate chain collaborations with well-known brands like Buffalo Wild Wings and Topgolf.

Ohio and Michigan both have a solid craft beer-drinking audience.

Evil Genius anticipates a six-figure investment over the first three years to successfully operate in the additional areas, with a return period of less than a year.

The Beer company is increasing output to meet the company’s expanding base.

It is also considering purchases of other firms that would help Evil Genius expand both its output capacity and geographic reach.

Source: The Business Journals

