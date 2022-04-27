Esri, a global leader in location intelligence, has extended its Colorado operations into a larger office space in Louisville, Colorado, to create 250 new jobs

The company has moved its Colorado regional office from Broomfield’s Interlocken Business Park to Louisville’s Colorado Tech Center.

Over 250 domain specialists from a variety of industry sectors, including state, local, and national government; defense; commercial; utilities; education; and natural resources, will be added to the new facility.

Christian Carlson, director of state and local government sales at Esri said “We have a special situation here in Colorado, where our team is made up of some of the most talented geospatial professionals in the industry with expertise in the full range of GIS capabilities and domains,”.

Carlson said: “Even more inspiring is the work this team is doing to support professional GIS users and the growing location market.”

Esri will continue to make use of the abundant geospatial workforce on the Front Range of Colorado. The additional personnel will be employed to fill positions in a range of functional areas, including consultation and implementation, training, and software development.

The new office at The Collective at Colorado Tech Center has been designed to support Esri’s current and future growth plans over the next five years.

Beau Legeer, Esri director of imagery and remote sensing said: “As a hub for intelligence and space exploration, the Denver metro area contains several important government agencies and commercial companies in the geospatial field,”

Legeer said: “Esri recognizes the area’s importance and its contributions to location intelligence technology, and we look forward to expanding to better integrate with these important players in the market.”

Esri’s new facility at The Collective is intended to deliver excellent customer service, a collaborative environment for local employees, and a center of excellence for industry thought leadership and expertise.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be part of this vibrant tech community, where the work being done is so relevant and the people are so dedicated and skilled.”

Source: Businesswire

