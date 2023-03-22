ESPN is to cut employees from various divisions in the company, which is likely to be completed over the next four to six weeks.

The move comes as Disney boss Bob Iger revealed plans to lay off staff at all divisions.

Iger said last month that 7,000 jobs would be slashed across the board.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro has now directed department heads to scrutinize their units in a drive for efficiency.

Sources said that currently, there is no fixed number for how many millions ESPN must save or how many jobs will be lost.

Despite cord-cutting, which led to subscribers canceling cable, ESPN is still a money pit for Disney.

It will likely show when it releases its separate earnings report in November.

ESPN’s stats were integrated into Disney’s, but under the new structure, Iger recently announced ESPN’s data would be made public.

ESPN is now available in around 74 million homes, receiving a $10 per month range from each household.

It means the cable company still makes three-quarters of a billion dollars a month before it sells one advertisement.

ESPN+, a new direct-to-consumer add-on service, now has 24.9 million subscribers.

It costs $9.99 a month but can be combined with Hulu and Disney+ for a lower price.

Iger has said that the entire ESPN network will go direct-to-consumer.

Sources said no exact date is set, but it will happen within the next few years, if not sooner.

ESPN would still be available on cable and satellite, but cord-cutters would have access to its programs.

ESPN declined to respond to requests for comments.

Source: New York Post

