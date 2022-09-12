An investment of €9.2 million means EnerMech can expand in Ireland and create 170 new jobs.

The company is a provider of mechanical and electrical services to the infrastructure and energy industries and the new facility in n Athlone – a town in the centre of Ireland – will create the new jobs over the next three years.

The facility will be the company’s first in Ireland and will be situated in the town’s Business and Technology Park run by IDA Ireland.

READ MORE: MSD IRELAND TO CREATE 100 JOBS AT EXPANDED CARLOW SITE

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, welcomed the news and noted that it highlights Ireland’s expansion as a global centre for advanced manufacturing.

110 people are already employed by the business, including five local apprentices who are part of the pipefitting apprentice programme.

EnerMech, a 2008-founded company with its global headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, has operations in 23 nations, including the US, Australia, India, China, Africa, and South Africa.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Christian Brown, CEO at EnerMech said: “Our new facility opens a number of doors for us as we look to deliver more projects from this base as well as build on our existing work across a diverse mix of end markets,”

The project is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland said: “This investment is strongly aligned to IDA Ireland’s strategic pillars of impact and regional development”

Source: RTE

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.