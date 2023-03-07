Energy supplier E.on Next has announced a plan to create 1,300 jobs to expand its customer support operations.

Permanent positions will be available in the UK cities of Leicester, Bolton and Nottingham, as well as other towns and cities.

The company wants to hire specialised workers who will be trained to look after residential and small business customers.

Read More: British Gas owner Centrica reports £3.3 billion profits as energy costs soar

Staff to help people with social media queries will also be hired during the recruitment drive.

The company will recruit employees to help recruit new customers and others who specialise in various areas, such as assisting customers with prepayment metres.

Ramona Vlasiu, the company’s chief operating officer said: “We do things a little differently at E.on Next – our energy specialists are dedicated to caring for their own group of customers so they can get to know them better and do more to help them, which is all the more important in these challenging times,”

Read More: Shell reports record profits on back of soaring energy prices

“We would love to hear from people who are passionate about providing excellent service. Previous experience in the energy industry is not essential but the desire to care for our customers and help us continually improve our business is.”

The customer service system is built on technology licenced from Octopus Energy by E.on.

E.on is one of the country’s largest suppliers, serving approximately 5.5 million customers across the United Kingdom.

Read More: Harbour Energy blames UK government’s windfall tax for job cuts, despite £1 billion profit

Chief people officer Chris Norbury said: “These roles provide a great opportunity for people to join our business and help us drive the energy transition towards a smarter and more sustainable future.

“We are proud to have been accredited as one of the UK’s top 50 inclusive employers for the past six years in a row because we believe in creating a workplace where everyone feels respected and valued – a place where everyone is empowered to develop and thrive and to be the best they can.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Source: Business Live

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook