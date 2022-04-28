Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday that he would like to purchase Coca-Cola to “put the cocaine back in” the drink.

The post was two days after the billionaire bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

“Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!” he tweeted less than an hour after declaring his plans for the drink company.

While Musk’s comments about Coca-Cola were likely a joke they do carry some historical truth.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, cocaine was legal in 1885 when John Pemberton first made the drink. At the time, Pemberton’s recipe contained cocaine extract from coca leaves. He described the drink as a “patent medicine” and “brain tonic and intellectual beverage.”

A 1988 New York Times article on The Coca-Cola Company reported how cocaine was initially included in the drink but eliminated it by the 1900s.

Since Musk’s purchase of Twitter was announced, many users have tweeted suggestions at him on what companies he should buy next.

One Twitter user wrote: “@elonmusk should buy the History Channel and make it about history,” to which Musk replied with a laugh-crying emoji.

One Twitter user wrote that Musk should “buy Fox” to get another season of the “Firefly” TV series greenlit, to which Musk responded: “Some sci-fi that actually features sci-fi would be great.”

