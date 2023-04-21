Elon Musk has threatened to sue Microsoft for using Twitter data for training its artificial intelligence without authorization.

His tweet came after Mashable and other publications reported Microsoft would remove Twitter from its advertising platform.

The platform allows ad buyers to manage their social media accounts in one place.

Mr. Musk tweeted: “They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time.”

Musk, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, is well-known for tweeting things never happen, and no legal action seems to have been lodged.

Musk’s statement is the latest sign data ownership is soon becoming a contentious battleground in the generative AI race.

Big Tech firms aim for cutting-edge AI models like OpenAI’s GPT, while data owners are trying to block them or charge for usage of their content.

Microsoft builds large language models (LLMs) and offers access to OpenAI models.

The tech giant spent $10 billion on OpenAI last year.

Musk co-founded OpenAI before quitting its board in 2018 and has lately criticized the company’s shift from a nonprofit model to a highly valuable business backed by Microsoft.

For training, LLMs like GPT require terabytes of data, much of which is taken from sites like Reddit, StackOverflow, and Twitter.

Social network training data can be beneficial because it captures informal, back-and-forth conversations.

Data owners are starting to make demands as these new AI models move from labs and universities into the corporate sphere.

In December, Musk stated that Twitter will “pause” OpenAI’s access to its database.

In addition, he announced goals to construct his huge language model in one of his firms, TruthGPT.

Source: CNBC

