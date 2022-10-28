Elon Musk has informed Twitter staff that he has no plans to fire 75 percent of its workforce once he takes over.

People with knowledge of the situation said the staff at the company’s San Francisco branch were informed about it.

Musk’s declaration is a total contradiction of what he is said to have told prospective investors six days before the takeover.

Sources said even if the Tesla CEO does not lay off 75 percent of staff, redundancies are still expected in the aftermath of his acquisition.

The billionaire is thought to have completed his $44 billion purchase of the firm by today (Friday, October 28.)

It’s been months since he originally revealed his intention to buy the San Francisco-based firm.

Musk has visited Twitter’s headquarters this week ahead of his purchase deadline.

He tweeted a video of himself entering Twitter’s headquarters with a sink in his hands earlier today, with the caption “Entering Twitter HQ – let it sink in!”

The social media giant employs 7,500 people in 24 countries.

Twitter and Musk did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Source: Insider

