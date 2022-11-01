Twitter is to cut 25 percent of its employees after Elon Musk’s takeover

Musk’s inner circle met Twitter’s remaining senior executives over the weekend in the first round of layoffs round of layoffs.

The move comes after it was first rumored the Tesla billionaire wanted to cut 75 percent of staff, before he denied there would be any job cuts.

READ MORE: BLUE TICK TWITTER USERS FACE MONTHLY CHARGE AFTER ELON MUSK TAKEOVER

They held conversations about the platform’s content moderation approach, led by Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro.

Familiar sources said Spiro took an active role in managing numerous teams at the firm, including legal, government relations, policy, and marketing.

Longtime Musk allies David Sacks and Jason Calcanis were included in a corporate directory over the weekend.

READ MORE: ELON MUSK TELLS TWITTER STAFF HE HAS NO LAYOFF PLANS – DAYS AFTER RUMORS HE’D FIRE 75 PERCENT OF EMPLOYEES

Both had official company email addresses and the title “staff software engineer.”

Musk’s designation in the directory was CEO, though it hasn’t been formally declared.

He calls himself “Chief Twit.”

A source close to the matter said the panel was deciding on what is likely to be the first wave of layoffs, which will hit almost a quarter of the staff totaling more than 7,000.

READ MORE: ELON MUSK FIRES TOP TWITTER EXECUTIVES INCLUDING CEO AFTER COMPLETING $44 BILLION TAKEOVER

The source added redundancies will hit nearly all departments and are expected to affect sales, product, engineering, legal, and trust and safety.

Twitter, Musk, Spiro, Sacks, and Calcanis did not respond to requests for comment.

On Sunday, October 30, Musk posted reported internal texts from Roth over Twitter metrics, alleging they prove Twitter’s board and lawyers “deliberately hid … evidence from the court.”

READ MORE: TWITTER STAFF RAISE FEARS OVER BEING “PAWNS IN A GAME BEING PLAYED BY BILLIONAIRES”

Sources said the new leadership team is inquiring about every aspect of the business, especially content moderation, spam, and the risks of coming elections.

Less than three days into Musk’s ownership, Twitter staff were kept in the dark about any new plans for the firm.

READ MORE: TWITTER WILL NOT CARRY OUT MASS LAYOFFS AFTER $44 BILLION ELON MUSK TAKEOVER

Musk tweeted on Sunday that reports of potential layoffs at the social media giant the following week were “false.”

Earlier this year, he informed prospective partners in the deal that he intended to lay off approximately 75 percent of Twitter headcount, which would leave the firm with around 2,000 workers.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Musk informed staff last week during a visit to the San Francisco-based company headquarters that he had no plans to fire three-fourths of the company’s workforce.

Another source familiar with the deal said that the total number of layoffs will be closer to 50 percent.

Musk has already ousted four senior figures and sent Tesla engineers to evaluate Twitter’s software code.

He has tweeted that he intends to establish an expert content control council.

Source: The Washington Post

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.