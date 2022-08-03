Tesla billionaire Elon Musk is said to be planning to build a private airport in Texas.

Sources cite by Austonia say the airport would be constructed near Bastrop, Texas, which is east of Austin.

The magazine says conceptual blueprints of the plan exist, but the precise site and start date are uncertain.

However, county officials in Bastrop said they didn’t know of any plans by Musk to build an airport.

Adena Lewis, director of tourism and economic development in Bastrop, told the paper: “There has been no formal communication with the county regarding this airport”.

A new airport in the area would be convenient for Musk, who regularly travels to Tesla’s new Gigafactory, a SpaceX testing facility, and the Boring Co. tunnelling firm — all in the Austin region — a private airport would be convenient.

Musk cited the high cost of living in the Golden State when he formally moved Tesla’s headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin at the end of 2021.

Musk would still require permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to construct the private airport.

In order to build a special border crossing lane for Tesla’s Mexican suppliers, Tesla reached an agreement with a Mexican state in July.

Source: NY post

