Elon Musk’s legal team has called Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko in the epic legal fight over the $44 billion takeover deal.

The subpoena asks for documents from Zatko detailing whether Twitter misled the public about “extreme, egregious deficiencies” in its security measures.

It also wants data linked to spam on the platform, the company’s efforts to cover security flaws, and claims that it engages foreign intelligence service agents.

READ MORE: ELON MUSK WILL NOT GET ACCESS TO ‘TRILLIONS UPON TRILLIONS’ OF TWITTER DATA POINTS, JUDGE RULES

Zatko is a prominent ex-hacker who was hired by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2020.

He worked with Twitter to protect user privacy and the security of the firm’s computer systems but was sacked earlier this year.

Musk’s lawyers are also looking for more details on Zatko’s departure from Twitter.

Zatko’s lawyers said: “Mr. Zatko will comply with his legal obligations of that subpoena and his appearance at the deposition is involuntary.

“He did not make his whistleblower disclosures to the appropriate governmental bodies to benefit Musk or to harm Twitter, but rather to protect the American public and Twitter shareholders.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

His case, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month, particularly accuses Twitter of “lying about Bots to Elon Musk.”

He claims the social media giant is not financially motivated to count the actual number of bots and accounts on the site.

Musk claims that the corporation drastically underestimates the amount of spam and bot accounts on its network, which means it exaggerates the number of real users.

Musk claims this was the primary reason for the billionaire’s decision to back out from his pledge to acquire the social network.

The new subpoena was issued days after Musk’s attorneys brought Zatko’s complaint in a hearing where they requested more data from the firm regarding its bot-handling practices.

The subpoena orders Zatko to appear for a deposition on September 9.

Source: The Washington Post

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.