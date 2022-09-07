Elon Musk has taken a break from his ongoing legal row with Twitter to give his view on Amazon’s epic new depiction of Lord of the Rings.

And the Tesla billionaire is not a fan of the $1 billion Prime series, saying its author JRR Tolkien would be “turning in his grave.”

Musk took to Twitter, which he is now locked in a court battle with after deciding to back out of his $4 billion bid to buy it earlier this year, to say: “Tolkien is turning in his grave.”

Musk went on to say in another tweet that he disliked the show’s male characters in particular.

“So far, almost every male character is a coward, a jerk, or both,” he tweeted. “Only Galadriel is brave, intelligent, and kind.”

Galadriel is one of the female stars of the show.

Amazon has invested $1 billion in the “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s world, and former company executives told Insider that the show will be used to determine whether Amazon Studios is a worthwhile venture for the company.

It premiered on Friday, September 2, and 25 million people watched the first two episodes.

This is a positive start for the series and Amazon Studios.

Apart from Musk, the show received mostly positive reviews from critics.

“The Rings of Power” takes place 3,000 years before Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” films, and Jeff Bezos was personally involved in bringing the show to Amazon.



Source: BusinessInsider

