Over the years, that have been uncountable accidents happening in the workplace.

A lot are due to explosions and others are due to carelessness.

These are some examples of the deadliest accidents over the years.

Brockton, Massachusetts

Date: March 20, 1902

After a boiler explosion, a shoe factory made of wood, R.B. Grover Company, collapsed.

The building burst into flames.

Workers were burnt to death and trapped in the wreckage.

58 people died, and 150 were left injured.

Monongah, West Virginia

Date: December 6, 1907

This was one of the worst mining disasters in American history.

An explosion underground killed 362 out of the 380 men and boys working that day.

New York, New York

Date: March 25, 1911

Workers at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory were trapped after a discarded match caused a massive fire.

All exists were blocked, so many attempted to jump out of windows from the ninth and tenth floor to escape.

Sadly, 146 people were killed, most of whom were women and girls.

Boston, Massachusetts

Date: January 15, 1919

This was the Great Molasses Flood.

A storage tank burst at Purity Distilling Company, causing a gigantic wave of molasses to fly through the streets of Boston at an astonishing 35 miles per hour.

12 people were killed, and 150 were injured.

Port Chicago, California

Date: July 17, 1944

4,600 tons of explosive bombs exploded while workers were trying to load the ammunition.

This occurred at a Naval Magazine 35 miles from San Francisco.

320 crewmen, cargo handlers, and sailors were killed.

Cleveland, Ohio

Date: October 20, 1944

A storage tank containing liquefied natural gas leaked vapor from a small seam.

Winds from Lake Erie pushed the vapor into a residential area, which goes into the sewers.

The vapor then caught fire and caused an explosion that sent utility holes flying into the sky.

The explosion caused a number of nearby homes to catch fire.

130 people were killed in this disaster, and hundreds more were left homeless.

Montcoal, West Virginia

Date: April 5, 2010

29 people were killed in an underground explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine.

The cause of the blast was a methane gas leak.

Methane reduced the oxygen to deadly levels and caught fire.

Romeoville, Illinois

Date: July 23, 1985

A Union Oil Company Refinery worker noticed vapors escaping from a small crack in a 100-foot tower filled with gas.

He attempted to shut off the pressure valve, but a spark from an unknown source caused the gas to catch fire.

The explosion launched the 34-ton tank 3,400 feet in the air and caused most of the refinery to be burnt down.

17 workers were found dead.

