Amsterdam-based Eden Hotels, has announced the formation of the Zien Group, which will accelerate its growth across Europe and the United Kingdom.

Billy Skelli-Cohen, CEO of Eden Hotels since May, intends to invest more than £40 million in the company’s existing portfolio of 14 hotels in the Netherlands.

The company will also use some of the cash to renovate some properties as well as actively seek to expand the business in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The Zien Group also intends to launch a new independent hotel brand.

The Dijkstra family founded Eden Hotels in 1947, and its portfolio includes the Lancaster Hotel Amsterdam, Jan Luyken Hotel, and Holiday Inn Eindhoven.

KSL Capital Partners, a private equity firm specialising in travel and leisure, acquired a majority stake in the company in December 2021.

Skeill-Cohen said: “The support and investment from KSL and the Dijkstra family allow us to unlock potential by elevating the hotels in our portfolio and enabling our plans to grow across Europe and the UK. This marks the start of a transformational moment for our group and our team – it’s incredibly exciting and I am thrilled to be part of it.”

KSL Capital Partners purchased the Pig Hotels’ parent company in April.

Eden Hotels is not to be confused with the Eden Hotel Collection in the United Kingdom, which operates six luxury properties, including Bovey Castle in Devon.

Source: The Caterer

