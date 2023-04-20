Six years ago, a lawsuit was filed against Dunkin Donuts over what its Steak-and-Egg sandwiches are really made of.

The suit was filed against the company in New York in 2017 and alleged the fast good giant’s steak-and-egg breakfast sandwiches do not contain actual steak, despite claims made in its advertising.

The plaintiff, Chen Chulen, argued the chain engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading advertising by repeatedly asserting its sandwiches include steak when they are, in fact, made from ground beef.

The lawsuit notes Dunkin’ Donuts charges a premium of 50 to 60 cents more for these sandwiches compared to its other options, despite the use of what she said was an inferior product containing fillers and binders.

Specifically, the lawsuit contended Dunkin’ Donuts’ “Angus Steak” is not a boneless slice or strip of poultry meat, but rather a beef patty.

It doesn’t look like the case ever made it to court, but in 2018, Lexology reported a court “did away with Chen’s argument that additives, preservatives and other ingredients gave the lie to the Angus steak marketing claims.

The judge said “Had Defendant used terms such as ‘All-Meat Patty with 100% Angus Steak’ or ‘All-Natural Angus Steak’…Chen’s case would be different.”

“Without other qualifications, ‘Angus Steak’ guarantees just some Angus beef.”

The ruling suggests the case would have not succeeded.

