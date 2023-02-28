Dunelm is the latest UK business to trial a shorter hybrid-working model that allows some employees to work four days a week.

According to Retail Week, the homewares retailer is testing different four-day work patterns for its employees in particular departments, with the possibility of expanding the initiative once the trial period is completed.

A memo to employees said those taking part in the limited trial can work from home or in the office.

Read More: Retailers urge Christmas shoppers to hit the high street ahead of Royal Mail strikes

Dunelm is not the only retailer that allows employees to work four-day weeks.

Sainsbury’s announced last week that employees at its headquarters, warehouses, and store managers in its 1,400 UK stores would be able to work a four-day week.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Morrisons and M&S have also introduced compressed four-day work weeks as part of their flexible working policy, which aims to help employees achieve a better work-life balance.

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook