Dunelm is the latest UK business to trial a shorter hybrid-working model that allows some employees to work four days a week.
According to Retail Week, the homewares retailer is testing different four-day work patterns for its employees in particular departments, with the possibility of expanding the initiative once the trial period is completed.
A memo to employees said those taking part in the limited trial can work from home or in the office.
Dunelm is not the only retailer that allows employees to work four-day weeks.
Sainsbury’s announced last week that employees at its headquarters, warehouses, and store managers in its 1,400 UK stores would be able to work a four-day week.
Morrisons and M&S have also introduced compressed four-day work weeks as part of their flexible working policy, which aims to help employees achieve a better work-life balance.
Source: Retail Gazette
