Aerospace company RapidFlight will invest $5.5 million in establishing operations in Manassas, Virginia which will add 119 jobs over a three-year period.

The jobs will include roles for engineers, manufacturing technicians, program managers, administrative staff, and others.

The firm will open a 25,000-square-foot facility at 9617 Center Street, which will be renovated from the former Georator Corporation building.

This building will serve as the company’s headquarters, design, and manufacturing units.

The facility is close to Manassas Regional Airport, which is home to a solid customer base for RapidFlight.

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin announced the project on Friday, September 23.

He said: “Virginia is uniquely positioned to lead the unmanned systems industry, and RapidFlight is on the cutting edge of developments in this innovative technology sector.

“We look forward to supporting the company’s growth in the city of Manassas.

“Since Day One, we’ve declared that Virginia is open for business, and businesses such as RapidFlight are a prime example of the success and growth that businesses can achieve in the commonwealth.”

To secure the project for Virginia, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership collaborated with the city of Manassas.

It will help RapidFlight create jobs through the Virginia Jobs Investment program.

This is the second economic development announcement in recent months from a Virginia-based unmanned aircraft systems company.

DroneUp, based in Virginia Beach, said in August that it will add 655 employees as part of a $27 million expansion.

It includes constructing a drone testing, training, research, and development facility at Richard Bland College.

RapidFlight is an integrated, end-to-end provider of airborne drones.

RapidFlight President Jay Gundlach founded the firm in 2021, and it handles both national security and commercial sector clients.

The firm employs cutting-edge technologies like additive manufacturing, advanced avionics, and propulsion systems.

Starting with just six employees in June 2021 and reaching 58, the military drone manufacturer plans to raise its workforce to 119 in three years.

Source: Virginia Business

