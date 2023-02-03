A restructure means DraftKings will eliminate 140 jobs, or about 3.5 percent of its workforce.

The sports betting giant has stated that it is increasingly focused on improving the efficiency of its operations and is making the cuts to make sure it meets its “goals.”

DraftKings announced it is shifting its focus from business-to-business to mobile development.

READ MORE: FEDEX TO CUT GLOBAL SENIOR ROLES BY 10 PERCENT

Engineering and talent acquisition are among the affected areas of the business.

DraftKings also stated roles are being eliminated in the United States and around the world, but primarily in its Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment.

A company spokesperson said: “We are constantly evaluating our teams to ensure they are best positioned to meet our company goals in 2023 and beyond.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

On February 16, the company plans to release its fourth-quarter results for 2022.

DraftKings and Molson Coors announced a partnership related to their Super Bowl ad earlier this week.

Source: CNBC

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook