Dothan Warehouse has announced another expansion of its Houston County facility, committing $8 million to a 30,000-square-foot enlargement with plans to hire 25 new staff.

The facility’s trailer parking capacity will be doubled by the end of the project which comes after the last $20 million expansion added 75,000 square feet to the corporation.

The expansion is being driven by the region’s poultry sector’s rising output, but it can also store and transport specialty items, such as those produced by the biopharma industry.

The 42-year-old firm offers full-service, third-party logistics to clients based in Alabama and internationally.

As of now, the company has about 845,000 square feet of dry storage space, 185,000 square feet of cold storage space, and 100,000 square feet of frozen storage space.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield stated that the expansion will allow the state to attract more investment in the food and beverage sectors.

Canfield said: “Adding additional freezer storage capacity positions the facility to offer these services to new food-related companies needing blast-freezing capabilities. We are excited to see them continue to invest in Alabama,”

Blast freezing is pushing cold air at high speeds across food in order to freeze the product as quickly as possible.

Source: AL.com

