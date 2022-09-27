Domino’s will hire 10,000 new staff across the UK and Ireland to deal with demand during the soccer World Cup, followed by the festive season.

The tournament is likely to be watched by a record-breaking 5 billion people worldwide and Domino’s estimates 10 million pizzas will be made during the period.

Domino’s is looking for new delivery drivers, in-store employees, and pizza makers to join its team.

READ MORE: CATERING COMPANY CLEVERCHEFS CREATES 150 NEW JOBS ACROSS THE UK

As the cost of living rises in the UK, many workers are looking for additional employment opportunities to help them increase their income.

Over a quarter of adults are considering getting a second job to help support their finances, according to a recent Domino’s poll.

READ MORE: DELOITTE TO HIRE 6,000 NEW UK STAFF OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

The main characteristics of those who are thinking about taking on additional work are flexible hours that fit with their current job and their personal and family lives, with a quarter citing a reliable income as being important.

To accommodate existing schedules, Domino’s offers flexible shifts, and team members are informed in advance of their shift times and pay rates.

Experience is not necessary because managers offer training to all levels and because there are many opportunities for advancement for those seeking longer-term careers.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Nicola Frampton, Operations Director, for Domino’s Pizza Group said: “As we approach a busy period with two epic moments coming up, international football and the festive peak, we are excited to announce 10,000 new roles to support Domino’s during this bumper demand.

“Our research shows people are looking for flexibility but also want certainty so they can plan around their work commitments with confidence.

“We offer a range of flexible in-store, driver, rider and cycling roles that are suited to those looking for additional employment opportunities right now.

So, if the idea of baking or delivering hot, fresh and tasty pizza to our hungry customers and being part of a world-class squad is up your street, then Domino’s could be for you.”

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.