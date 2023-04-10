Dollar General was again found breaking federal safety laws for “willfully exposing” workers to fire hazards at a Pennsylvania store.

The Department of Labor said the “dangerous safety hazards” are blocked emergency exits and electrical panels at a store in Jersey Shore.

It was uncovered during a November inspection prompted by a complaint to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Read More: Dollar General hit with more fines over safety failings

The risks were similar to those reported at its other stores across the country.

The DOL said the inspection is among 180 other probes where OSHA found Dollar General endangering worker safety.

A Dollar General spokesperson said they “regularly review and refine our safety programs, and reinforce them through training, ongoing communication, recognition and accountability.

“When we learn of situations where we have failed to live up to this commitment, we work to timely address the issue and ensure that the company’s expectations regarding safety are clearly communicated, understood and implemented.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The firm has been penalized $15 million for safety infractions since 2017, and “continues to defy federal workplace safety requirements” despite repeated penalties, noted the agency.

Last week, OSHA said Dollar General was in settlement talks with regulators after being labeled a “severe violator” of workplace safety regulations.

Dollar General was the first firm to be placed on the list of “severe violators” last fall when OSHA expanded the reach of one of its long-standing safety enforcement efforts.

OSHA issued a citation for one willful violation and one repeat violation, with proposed fines of $245,544 for the faults at the Pennsylvania outlet.

Source: CNBC

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.