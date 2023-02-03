US safety regulators have fined Dollar General for not providing a safe workplace after inspecting two stores in Florida and Alabama.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has found a number of failings at stores in Middleburg and Green Cove Springs.

This brings the total fines imposed on the discount retailer to more than $15 million since 2017.

The inspectors found blocks to the exit routes and fire and entrapment hazards.

As a result, the store has to pay $196,438 in fines for two repeat violations.

Inspectors found similar workplace risks at a store in Double Springs, Alabama store less than a month later.

This has led to a proposed penalty of $205,117.

Regional Administrator Kurt Petermeyer said: “Dollar General’s growing record of disregard for safety measures makes it abundantly clear that the company puts profit before people.

“These violations are preventable, and failing to prevent them shows a blatant disregard for the workers on whom they depend to keep their stores operating.”

“OSHA continues to make every effort to hold Dollar General accountable for its failures.”

Dollar General has 15 days to comply with its citations and penalties, request a conference with OSHA, or contest the findings.

OSHA inspections at 19 stores in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia over the last 11 months have revealed scores of similar violations.

In November, seven inspections in three states led to $2.7 million in fines, on top of $1.6 million in comparable penalties that October.

Dollar General was fined almost $1.3 million in August for identical infractions at three of its Georgia outlets.

