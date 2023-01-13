Cable TV provider DirecTV is cutting more than 200 managers as the business grapples with subscriber losses.

Last week, the company told employees a 10 percent job cut would be implemented for its management staff.

Sources said the El Segundo firm has nearly 10,000 staff and fewer than half of those are managers.

READ MORE: LOGISTICS STARTUP FLEXPORT ANNOUNCES 600 JOB CUTS AROUND THE WORLD

Employees affected include many senior-level executives, who were given two weeks notice and are likely to leave on Friday, January 20.

This move comes as pay-TV providers face an increasingly challenging market as programming costs rise and customers cut back.

A company spokesperson said: “The entire pay-TV industry is impacted by the secular decline and the increasing rates to secure and distribute programming.

“We’re adjusting our operations costs to align with these changes and will continue to invest in new entertainment products and service enhancements.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Throughout the pandemic, DirecTV has kept a generous work-from-home policy.

As a result, employees were spread across the country, with many located in Atlanta, where its owner company AT&T maintained a hub.

DirecTV and its competitors have long faced pressure as customers cut the cord and switch to streaming services.

The company reportedly lost over 500,000 customers in the most recent quarter.

DirecTV executives have declined to disclose the updated subscriber numbers.

Source: Los Angeles Times

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.