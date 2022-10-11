A digital challenger bank Tandem plans to open a new office in Cardiff, creating up to 100 jobs.

Tandem intends to sign an agreement to open an office in the city centre.

It will also locate its motor finance operations in Cardiff.

READ MORE: OPENREACH TO CREATE 4,000 UK JOBS IN 2022

The location will also serve as a hub for the bank’s green home improvement initiatives.

This will primarily consist of lending operations and larger first charge mortgage operations.

Tandem presently employs roughly 500 people across the United Kingdom.

READ MORE: LIVE OAK BANK TO ADD 200 NEW JOBS IN NORTH CAROLINA WITH A $25 MILLION EXPANSION

Susie Aliker, chief executive at Tandem Bank, said: “Today’s announcement is yet another step Tandem is taking on its mission to be the UK’s greener, digital bank.

“Our new Cardiff office is an integral part of the bank’s growth plans, supporting our growing green lending business, and becoming the home for the new Tandem Motor Finance division.”

Cllr Russell Goodway, cabinet member for investment and development at Cardiff Council, added: “Tandem will be joining a growing financial services cluster in Cardiff which includes a wide range of Fintech businesses who have made their home in the capital city and have established Cardiff as one of the UK’s fastest growing fintech centres.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Tandem acquired Cardiff-based green lender Allium Money in 2020 and consumer lender Oplo earlier in 2022.

As part of Tandem’s plans to provide banking for a greener future, the bank is rebranding all three businesses under the Tandem brand.

Source: Insider Media

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.