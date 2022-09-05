DHL eCommerce Solutions, one of DHL’s divisions, recently announced a $650 million investment plan for its DHL Parcel UK e-commerce operation in Coventry.

The investment follows a 40 percent increase in volume since the beginning of 2020, as well as increased demand for its e-commerce and B2B services.

The expansion project is intended to provide the necessary infrastructure to support growth while also positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable and digital logistics.

Fives, a long-term DHL partner, will be in charge of automating the entire facility, which is a new 25,000 sqm hub that will open in early 2023 at Segro Park Coventry Gateway, which is south of Coventry Airport.



This mega-hub will be outfitted with cutting-edge intralogistics technology which can automatically sort items of various sizes and weights at high speeds.

Richard Wenham, Head of Operational Support at DHL Parcel UK Ltd said: “We chose Fives for its ability to really understand our business and help us build a system that will handle the majority of products we process.

“Fives’ skill in getting underneath the skin of how we work really impressed us from the outset of the project. The whole team is looking forward to building a long-term relationship with Fives’ team over the coming years.”

Four GENI-Belt cross-belt sorters and two GENI-Flex sorters will be at the centre of the automation project.

They can sort items ranging in size from 150 mm and 50 g to 2,000 mm and 60 kg.

To sort 56,000 items per hour, Fives’ technologies will be outfitted and integrated with vertical switches, swiveler wheel diverters, 3.5 kilometers of conveyors, nearly 40 high-speed induction lines, and approximately 150 chutes.

Vincenzo Guerra, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at Fives Intralogistics SpA (Italy) said: “The recent growth of the UK market is one of the fastest in the world. Fives are increasingly investing in the UK, through project execution, visibility, and a sustainable presence.

Guerra said: “This important investment plan is expected to bring opportunities both from historical customers, such as DHL and from new potential partners.”

Source: Transport and logistics Middle East

