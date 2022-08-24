Accounting giant Deloitte has revealed plans to recruit more than 6,000 new staff in the UK.

The company has announced the plans to improve its audit work and will hire at least 1,200 audit and assurance specialists annually between 2022 and 2027, a total of around ,000 new auditors.

Deloitte will hire 885 entry-level employees in 2022 alone, a 30 percent increase over the previous year, in an effort to fill positions at all skill levels.

The company will train hundreds of school leavers through its apprenticeship program while also bolstering its numbers with experienced professionals as part of the plans, which have already seen the firm open 750 positions.

The company said more than half of the new jobs will be based in its 22 regional offices, which are spread out across the UK in places including Manchester, Edinburgh, Cambridge, and Aberdeen.

In this year’s entry-level hires, more than two-fifths (43 percent) will be based in London, with the remaining 57 percent being based in Deloitte’s regional offices.

The hiring initiative is consistent with the accounting firm’s ambitions to invest £125 million in the next five years in raising the standard of its audit work.

The investment comes as the UK’s accounting watchdogs are putting increasing pressure on the Big Four auditors to raise their game in the aftermath of a string of high-profile scandals in recent years.

The UK’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) stated in its annual Audit Quality Review in July that although the quality of audits performed by the major accounting firms has improved recently, “further progress is required to provide consistent audit quality.”

Paul Stephenson, UK Managing Partner for Audit & Assurance at Deloitte, said: “While there has been a great deal of scrutiny around the profession in recent years, it’s also highlighted the importance of what auditors do and the important role we play in the capital markets.”

“Our work enhances trust in the companies we audit, helping the capital markets function with greater confidence,”

Deloitte’s UK managing partner Stephen Griggs said: “Audit remains a fundamental part of Deloitte’s brand and today’s announcement demonstrates the firm’s commitment to our newly ring-fenced audit business both today, and in the future.”

