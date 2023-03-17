Crozer Health is axing 215 jobs as part of its latest restructuring effort.

CEO Anthony Esposito said the move aims to eliminate redundancy in administrative oversight and stop underutilized services.

The company also plans to reduce other service lines, including an outpatient drug and alcohol abuse treatment center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland.

It will also close the sleep center at Taylor Hospital and the cardiac rehabilitation and wound care programs at Springfield Hospital.

Further actions include renegotiating contracts and continuing existing talks with health partners over payment rates.

The firm will continue to discuss clinical conversations with other care providers.

Esposito said: “We made the difficult decision to restructure our operations in order to ensure that resources are properly allocated to meet our patients’ and our communities’ most pressing health care needs.”

Crozer Health said staffers affected by the restructuring would be considered for open positions within the health system.

Workers who leave the system will be given access to outplacement services to help them in their job hunt.

Crozer Health was losing roughly $12 million per month when it shut down inpatient operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital in September.

It intended to turn it into a behavioral health facility.

The health system said the ongoing losses are “clearly unsustainable in the long run, which underscores the need for the organization to take these actions now to help secure its future.”

