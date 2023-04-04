CommScope willl invest $47 million and build 250 job opportunities as part of an expansion in North Carolina.

The telephone service company is looking to increase its fiber-optic cable production capacity in Catawba County.

It currently operates two plants in the state, at Catawba and Claremont.

CommScope said its expansion is focused on the rural application of its products to boost broadband access.

The Hickory company intends to create the new positions over the next five years.

Ninety percent of those roles will not need a college degree.

Chuck Treadway, CommScope president, and CEO said: “We are in the business of connectivity.

“We strive to provide superior solutions to our customers who, in turn, provide connectivity for businesses, individuals and communities.

“This increase in fiber-optic cable production is a great step forward for our ‘Broadband for Everyone’ program, furthering our commitment to serve the fiber-optic cable market.

“We will produce more cost-effective and easier-to-deploy fiber-optic cable, add new jobs and simultaneously strengthen the supply chain in America.”

