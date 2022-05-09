The City of Ithaca will require employers to declare the minimum and maximum wage in every one of their job advertisements.

Any employer with more than three permanent employees in the city in New York is subject to the new city ordinance.

Employers of Ithaca-based remote workers may fall under this category.

The rule, which was passed on Wednesday, May 4, according to Alderman Robert Cantelmo, will assist eliminate salary gaps.

Cantelmo said. “We can support rebuilding our community workforce where women and people of color are disproportionately bearing the brunt of economic hardship, especially in the COVID pandemic,”

Women earn 82 cents for every dollar earned by their male counterparts across the country.

The wage gap is even wider for people of color. For instance, Census data shows Hispanic women earn an average of 57 cents on the dollar compared to white, non-Hispanic men.

The law, as per Alderman Jorge Defendini, will assist workers in advocating for more equitable pay, which is especially crucial in today’s difficult job market.

Defendini said. “Transparency on the side of employers during a very scary and uncertain time is very well needed,”

Per a LinkedIn study from 2018, the wage range is the most crucial criterion for job candidates. In November, New York City will implement a similar pay transparency law.

Source: WSKG

