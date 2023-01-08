Cisco has proposed cutting over 100 positions in the Bay Area, as the tech layoffs continue into 2023.

The workforce reductions are expected to take place in the next weeks or months.

Cisco has filed a WARN letter with the State’s Employment Development Department.

The notice said: “We regret to inform you that Cisco Systems will lay off certain employees at its Milpitas facility located at 560 McCarthy Blvd.”

Its filing showed that the majority of the job cuts will hit software engineers, technical engineers, hardware engineers, product managers, and supervisors.

The San Jose-based firm has informed EDD that it intends to lay off 165 workers at its Milpitas facility.

Employees can choose February 3, 2023, and March 13, 2023, as their termination dates.

The company said: “The termination will be effective on those dates or on a date within a 13-day period immediately following those dates.

“This action is expected to be permanent in nature.”

With the latest layoffs from Cisco, tech, and biotech firms, almost 43 organizations have decided to slash at least 9,100 Bay Area jobs.

Source: SiliconValley.com

