Cisco Systems has blamed Covid lockdowns in China for a $1 billion shortfall in its revenue forecast.

Cisco reported fiscal third-quarter financial results on Thursday, May 19, that showed flat revenue and earnings that were mostly in line with Wall Street’s expectations, but the company’s forecast dragged its shares down 14 percent.

During the conference call with investors, executives primarily discussed product delays caused by an inability to obtain power supplies and many other components from China.

Executives stated that their forecast was entirely based on supply issues, with no demand impact in their fiscal fourth-quarter guidance.

These supply issues should have an impact on hardware sales, as Cisco is struggling to obtain the components required to complete and ship the equipment.

Cisco executives said the company has a $2 billion backlog in software but attributed that hardware that cannot yet ship.

Cisco also wrote down some software costs in Russia, where it had to shut down its operations because of the war in Ukraine.

Chief Executive Chuck Robbins stuck to his talking points, however — digital transformation can’t be stopped, Shanghai will reopen on Wednesday, June 1 and Cisco will be just fine.

He said: “I think COVID changed everything about how our customers think about technology.”

“They are going to be very prudent about stopping key projects that are giving them differentiation, capabilities or modernization of their infrastructure or supporting hybrid work or making sure they aren’t falling behind their competitors.”

Analysts also noted that Cisco had very strong productivity growth in recent quarters, ahead of the company’s price hikes.

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold said: “Cisco implemented three rounds of price increases that we assert encouraged customers to place orders earlier than they would have otherwise.”

Source: Marketwatch

