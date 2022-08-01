Truck maker Murphy Hoffman Company Chillicothe Kenworth has invested over $1.4 million in Ross County, a move which will bring 119 new jobs.

The company has made the announcement in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, and Greater Chillicothe and Ross County Development.

The jobs are the result of the company’s expansion into Green Township, which is expected to the completed within the next three years.

These positions will create $7.5 million in new yearly payroll while retaining $4.8 million in existing payroll.

A tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development and a $250,000 JobsOhio grant are helping to fund the expansion.

JobsOhio CEO J.P Nauseef said: “MHC Kenworth is a long-time employer for Southeast Ohioans that have supplied the trucking industry for decades.”

“The company’s commitment to creating 119 new, high-paying manufacturing jobs and its continued growth in the state is a testament to Chillicothe Kenworth’s confidence in Ohio’s talent.”

Kenworth’s manufacturing activities will be greatly expanded as a result of the development, as will its dump bed production.

Beds manufactured at the site are intended to be supplied to equipment makers, while some beds will be custom-made for consumers.

To preserve the five-year tax credit, the firm must operate at this project location for at least eight years.

MHC president Tim Spurgeon said: “Chillicothe is the ideal location for this new facility and we are proud to bring additional jobs to the area”.

“We appreciate the collaborative efforts among these organizations as well as all the individuals that have worked diligently to help us deepen our roots in the Chillicothe community.”

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority also granted funding for six other projects.

In total, the state expects to create 660 new employment while retaining over 3,300 existing positions.

Source: Yahoo! News

