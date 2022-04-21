As part of a trial recruiting initiative, 20 US Marines from North Carolina will shortly join the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

CPD officers came to Camp Lejeune late last month to participate in the inaugural event, which aimed to attract “compassionate, qualified Marines” to join the Chicago police department.

20 Marines got enrolled after passing an entrance exam, drug test, fingerprinting, and answering a necessary questionnaire.

READ MORE: BALTIMORE AIMS TO ADDRESS POLICE STAFFING SHORTAGES BY HIRING CIVILIAN INVESTIGATORS

The hiring procedure was expedited so that applicants could finish the process in three days rather than months.

Rick Simon, Chairman of the Chicago Police Foundation said: “We are overwhelmed at the success of the inaugural recruitment trip,” who led the delegation to Camp Lejeune.

He said: “Our Department deserves the best in class, and the Marines at Camp Lejeune exemplify the quality and characteristics of the finest Chicago Police Department officers.”

The CPF intends to host its next recruitment event with the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton in California in late May.

The CPF stated that it aims to produce more than 200 eligible applicants for the Chicago Police Department each year.

Source: FOX 32 Chicago

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.