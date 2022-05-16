Cerrowire will invest over $100 million in a new facility near its Alabama headquarters to create more than 130 jobs.

The additional jobs are expected to create at the company’s Hartselle campus.

The 270,000-square-foot facility, which will be located near its existing factory in Hartselle, Alabama, will expand its product lines for the retail and electrical allocation industries.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said: “Cerrowire’s significant investment in this new Alabama facility will position the company for future growth while also providing a meaningful financial boost to the Hartselle area through the creation of new jobs and opportunities.”

The new center will produce metal-covered cables with insulated copper and aluminum conductors for usage in commercial facilities such as data centers and hospitals, as well as residential and industrial applications.

The company also operates additional manufacturing plants in Georgia, Indiana, and Utah.

What is Cerrowire?

What does it do? Cerrorwire is a leading US manufacturer of copper building wire for residential, commercial and industrial applications

Where is it based? Hartselle, Alabama

How many employees does it have? 222

What is its annual turnover? $232.3M in 2021

Source: ThomasNet

