Albert Bourla, Ugur Sahin, and Stéphane Bancel, the respective CEOS of mRNA Covid-19 vaccine developers Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna, took home $107.2m in combined pay in the first year of the pandemic.

Jamie Smyth and Patrick Temple-West in the Financial Times wrote that was up from $103.7m for the previous two years and reflects the “huge commercial success” of their vaccines.

Pfizer’s stock price is up by 60 percent over the past 24 months, while that of BioNTech has tripled, and Moderna’s has risen by five times.

That has made Bancel and Sahin paper billionaires, whose shareholdings are worth $5.4bn and $7.8bn, respectively. Bourla was the highest paid, receiving $45.3m for the year, while Bancel took home $31.1m and Sahin $30.8m.

Pay for bosses of big pharma is now closing in on Wall Street, where CEOs of banks are routinely paid more than $30m a year.

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com

