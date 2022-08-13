Global cement maker Calucem will spend $35 million to build its first US production operation in New Orleans.

Company officials have confirmed the investment in a site in the east of the city by the Industrial Canal.

It is expected to create 70 direct jobs within the company, as well as another 150 construction roles and another 158 indirect jobs.

The company is a subsidiary of Spanish cement maker Cementos Molins and claims to be the world’s largest producer of calcium aluminate cement, which is used in commercial and industrial building projects.

The New Orleans factory will join its plants in Barcelona and Pula in Croatia.

Construction is expected to be finished next year and the site is expected to open in the third quarter.

CEO Julio Rodriguez said the move would seal the company’s position as a “world reference” producer of calcium aluminate cement.

Calucem President and CEO Yuri Bouwhuis added: “Calucem is taking on a new investment that will support our growth and diversification in the U.S. and ensure that we continue to offer high-value products to our global customers.

“Our choice of Louisiana for our first all-new manufacturing project in the U.S. is due to the availability of strategic raw materials such as limestone and natural gas, access to waterways and skilled labor, and the long history of using specialty cement products in the U.S.”

