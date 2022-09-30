“If you want to ride in a Bentley, it costs money.

“If you’re on a budget, an intensely farmed Ford Focus is available […and that’s fine by me.”

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge rejects criticism of his £87 steak, quoted in The Times.

“Athletes aren’t all paid the same; some are paid more for what they bring to the game. It wasn’t a matter of thinking I was better.. but I knew my worth.”

Linda Evangelista on campaigning or higher pays for models, quoted in Vogue.

“The rich have forgotten to be afraid of the poor.”

Actor Liam Cunningham on Twitter.

“Entrepreneurship has got nothing to do with higher education.

“If you spend years of study and a ton of money getting a law degree, you won’t risk when I say: Listen, my mate’s got this ice cream van. Fancy starting something?.”

Masterchef co-presenter Gregg Wallace, quoted in The Times.

“They’d look at me, a 5ft-tall Welshwoman who doesn’t look like a tech entrepreneur, and some of them would be rude to my

face. I did that for two years, trying to raise the money.”

Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank was quoted in the Financial Times on attempting to raise money in Silicon Valley.

“I [had] the reaction of: Yo, you can’t f*** this up, so I got cheaper. Everyone was calling me, and I’m like – No, wait a second, ’cause gotta get used to having this bread”

Music producer Irv Gotti says earning $300m made him tighter with money.

“If you want to know what God thinks about money, just look at the people He gives it to.”

The late American poet Dorothy Parker quoted on wisebread.com.

Image: Google

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com.