Care provider in the North East plans to increase its workforce by 50 percent and its revenue by four times after receiving a six-figure investment.

The Newcastle company, the only one of its kind in the north of England and serving customers all over the UK, was founded at the beginning of 2021 by a group of seasoned care industry experts.

Happiest At Home uses an app to connect carers with people who require care support due to a range of conditions, including learning disabilities, physical disabilities, mental health conditions, and acquired brain injuries.

To secure the £100,000 funding from the North East Growth Capital Fund Loan Fund, the company collaborated with local fund management company NEL Fund Managers.

It has received funding from the European Regional Development Fund to expand its business development efforts and team.

Happiest At Home made a profit of £750,000 in its first full year.

It expects to make a profit of around £3 million in the coming year, creating around 50 new positions at its headquarters and elsewhere over the next three years.

Its nationwide team of carers works on an agency basis for the company and is paid considerably more than the industry standard.

It is currently focusing on expanding its operations in the North West, with plans in place to increase the number of carers and clients in particular areas before expanding the brand into other areas.

It is also looking into opportunities to form new partnerships with charities in its industry.

Samantha Hackett, director at Happiest At Home, said: “We recognised a need to do something different in an industry where the levels of demand are constantly rising and it’s increasingly difficult to find enough staff with the right mix of skills and experience.

“Bespoke care strategies are needed for every client, depending on their individual conditions and needs, and our service is designed to bring the skilled staff that can deliver them with the people that need their support.

“Managing these relationships via our app makes it easy to manage for everyone involved, and we’re able to attract highly-skilled carers by offering them significantly higher rates of pay than they can find elsewhere.

“The market demand for the high-quality services we facilitate has been clearly demonstrated by what we’ve been able to achieve in a very short space of time, and as one of the very few companies in the UK providing this service, we’re now looking to accelerate the scaling up process.”

Jane Siddle, senior investment executive at NEL Fund Managers, said: “The Happiest At Home management team has a clear hold on the needs of carers and clients in what is a rapidly expanding market, and our investment provides the business with the resources it needs to continue its growth journey.”

Source: Business Live

