One of the biggest producers of chocolate in the world will invest $90 million to open two new production lines at its plant in Mexico.

Hershey has revealed plans to expand the plant in the border state of Nuevo Leon in the north.

The move means the plant’s output will increase by 25 percent, according to a statement by the company.

The state said the investment will also generate 300 new jobs in addition to the 2,500 already employed at the plant, which makes hundreds of products.

Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia said: “With this investment, we are likely to go from fourth place to third among Hershey’s largest plants.

The Hershey Company, also known as Hershey’s, is a multinational American business with its headquarters in Derry Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of the biggest chocolate producers in the world.

Source: The Business Standard

