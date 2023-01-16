Byron Burger will cut more than 200 jobs and close nine of its stores after going into administration.

Famously Proper, which owns Byron and the fried chicken chain Mother Clucker, has confirmed 218 people will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.

Administrators Interpath Advisory were appointed on Friday and revealed Tristar Foods, a new business associated with Calveton – which saved Byron in 2020 – had purchased the company in a pre-pack administration.

READ MORE: ASOS TO CLOSE OFFICES AND STORAGE WAREHOUSES AS SALES FALL

The remaining 12 sites and 365 employees will transfer to the buyer, according to Claire Winder and Chris Pole, the company’s joint administrators.

The failure of Famously Proper was attributed to increases in prices for things like food and electricity, as well as a decline in consumer spending brought on by the present cost-of-living issue.

READ MORE: VODAFONE TO CARRY OUT HUNDREDS OF JOB CUTS TO SAVE €1 BILLION

The administrators said they looked at a variety of measures to protect the company’s future but ultimately decided to go into administration when no solvent offers to purchase the company were offered.

Ms. Winder, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “Like many other companies across the hospitality sector, Byron had seen a boost in trading following the end of the Covid lockdown measures.

“However, the sky-high inflation seen in 2022 saw costs spiral and resulted in reduced customer spend, which in turn placed significant cashflow pressure on the business.

READ MORE: TED BAKER HEAD OFFICE JOB CUTS LOOM AS FASHION GIANT CARRIES OUT STRATEGIC REVIEW

“We are pleased to have concluded this transaction which will see the Byron name continue to trade on high streets across the country and which, importantly, has preserved a significant number of jobs.”

The administrators stressed that they will be “providing support to those impacted by redundancy, including providing the information required to make claims from the Redundancy Payments Office.”

The private equity company Calveton saved Byron from going into administration in 2020, as a result of the pandemic,

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The sites set to close are:

Bluewater shopping centre, Kent

Chelmsford

Edinburgh, Lothian Road

Leeds

London, Wembley

Manchester

Milton Keynes

Salisbury

Southampton

Source: Business Live