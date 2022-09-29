A fresh dog food manufacturer and delivery service has expanded its manufacturing capacity after securing funding.

Butternut Box has won seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK and plans to use the moneyto expand its current production lines.

This will double the capacity, allowing the company to serve twice as many dogs with fresh meals.

READ MORE: MUCH-LOVED TOYS R US LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE AS IT RETURNS TO THE UK IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS

The production line will be installed at the company’s 200,000-square-foot Doncaster facility.

This is said to be Europe’s largest fresh pet food factory.

READ MORE: MORRISONS TO INVEST OVER £100M IN PRICE WAR WITH ALDI

The increased capacity will enable the company to prioritize its expansion strategy.

This is supported by rising popularity in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

Ed Carey, chief financial officer at Butternut Box, said: “We’ve seen demand increase for our products, with customers resonating with our fresh, human-grade pet food offering, as well as our bespoke subscription plans.

“We’re grateful to HSBC UK for their continued support as we look to continue to grow not only in the UK but across Europe.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Alex Brown, corporate relationship director at HSBC UK, added: “Butternut Box is leading the way in the fresh pet food market and has seen substantial growth, particularly with increased dog ownership since the pandemic.

“We’re pleased to support its ambitious plans by enabling the company to introduce an additional production line. We look forward to supporting the business with its global expansion plans and to seeing its continued growth.”

Source: Insider Media Limited

Follow us on YouTube,Twitter,LinkedIn, and Facebook