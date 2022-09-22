While medical marijuana and cannabis generally don’t hold the stigma they use, the industry still faces many misconceptions.

Elizabeth Robinson’s Grow Room Communications medical marijuana firm treats marijuana like any ordinary item to be sold.

The business is located in Denver, where medical marijuana has been legal for over two decades.

Robinson said: “This is a medicine, and the industry needs to act more like the pharmaceutical industry in the way it presents itself.”

The most significant misunderstanding about the medical marijuana industry is that people say it’s ﻿an excuse to use marijuana for recreational purposes – though these perceptions are slowly fading.

Robinson and others have assisted in the change by helping companies such as medical marijuana dispensaries, schools, social networks, technology providers, growers, and web designers improve their public image.

Robinson’s objective is to help these companies pass on the message that marijuana is legal in multiple places.

She said, “If the wrong people go onto the national stage to deliver this message, they are going to precipitate negative perceptions. This industry is made up of a lot of professional businesspeople who are transforming it.”

Robinson goes beyond marketing and public relations; she also guides medical marijuana firms through business development, assisting them with finding the best equipment, branding themselves, and collaborating with the most acceptable business partners.

Robinson continued: “We need to approach this industry with the same level of professionalism that you would in any other business.”

