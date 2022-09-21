Jobs come in all shapes and sizes, whether it is an office full of hundreds of people, field engineers working in the middle of nowhere or a one-person operation working in a bedroom.

Some roles, like social workers and nurses, are noble roles where people dedicate their lives to helping others.

Others are purely in pursuit of money and the comfortable lifestyles wealth has to offer.

Some unusual jobs in unfamiliar industries might seem a little bit unethical.

In most countries, it’s not illegal to have an affair, but setting up a website that facilitates people who are that way inclined, that might be a little unethical.

Noel Biderman wasn’t surprised that people found his website, Ashley Madison, offensive.

Comments regarding Biderman’s company came before he resigned as CEO back in 2015, during a data breach scandal leaving thousands of users at risk of their data being leaked.

The website’s initial purpose was to help married people cheat on their partners by finding other keen partners.

Since the data breach, the business rebranded to concentrate on “open-minded experiences” and “exploring moments.”

It attempts to cater to women who had been underrepresented on the website.

When the scandal was happening, Biderman tried to run ads during NFL games, but he wasn’t allowed; he was also banned from purchasing essential search engine terms like “cheating” for specific search engines’ pay-per-click advertising programs.

Biderman said: “I know where my audience is, but I’m not allowed to reach them. I don’t get to advertise [during the] Super Bowl or the evening news. Society has accepted they can promote alcohol and glorify violence. You’re allowed to advertise erectile dysfunction products, but society makes a morality judgment when it comes to marriage.”

