Burberry has advanced by more than six months the new increased UK “real living wage.”

This is to assist employees in responding to the cost of living crisis.

The British luxury fashion retailer, which has been a UK real Living Wage employer since 2016, has raised its rates effective Saturday, October 1.

This is ahead of the 14 May 2023 deadline for accredited employers.

Burberry chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said: “At Burberry, our priority is our people. We’re proud to implement the UK real Living Wage early and hope that this, coupled with the policies and wellbeing programmes we already have in place, will help to alleviate some of the challenges our colleagues are facing.”

Living Wage Foundation director Katherine Chapman said: “We are delighted that Burberry is implementing the new real Living Wage rates with immediate effect. Burberry is a long-time supporter and champion of the real Living Wage movement and today’s announcement will make a massive difference.

“Burberry is one of 11,000 Living Wage employers across the UK who are committed to always doing right by their employees by paying a wage based on the real cost of living.”

Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s creative director for nearly five years, announced his departure last month.

He would step down after presenting his final collection for the brand this week at the brand’s postponed LFW show.

Daniel Lee, a former Bottega Veneta creative director, took over the position on Monday, October 3.

Tisci oversaw Burberry’s creative transformation during his tenure at the luxury fashion retailer.

In addition to introducing a new visual identity and reviving the Thomas Burberry Monogram, the brand’s product offering was revamped in order to attract a younger, more diverse, and fashion-forward customer base.

Source: Retail Gazette

